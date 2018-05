Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - Take a good look at your screen. Carrollton police are looking for this man; his name is Danny Aragon Marquez.

Marquez is wanted for the murder of a man who was found dead on Crockett Drive Tuesday morning. Police say is armed and dangerous.

They say he is driving a red Honda Accord with Texas disability license plates 4NVKK.

If you have any information, you're asked to reach out to the Carrollton Police Department.