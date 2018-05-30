Gov. Greg Abbott announces school safety plan following the shooting in Santa Fe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Gov. Greg Abbott was at Dallas ISD headquarters on Wednesday to speak on the 40 page plan he and other state and local leaders have come up with to better secure schools.

All this following the tragedy that happened in Santa Fe just two weeks ago.

"One of the key demands heard from teachers, parents, and students during our round table discussions was the need for greater law enforcement presence at schools," Abbott said. "When an active shooter situation arises, the difference between life and death can be a matter of seconds. Trained security personnel can make all the difference."

Other parts of his $120 million plan include making sure important information doesn't fall through the bureaucratic cracks, which is what happened preceding the deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, where a discharged member of the military was able to get weapons he shouldn't have been allowed buy.

In addition, Abbott's plan hopes to prevent these shootings all together by providing mental health care to students at risk of harming others.

Dallas ISD's superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, says he's especially happy to possibly better help troubled students.

"It's not to punish those kids it's to give those kids help to prevent this kind of stuff. If you catch them before they do something then that is preventive, so I'm very excited about that," Hinojosa said.

Abbott says parts of the plan can be implemented immediately, while others may take time.

Speaking of immediate action, the planned "Active Shooter" game has officially been pulled after receiving loads of criticism from parents, politicians, and the families of school shooting victims.

Perhaps the message is starting to be heard, but the job won't be done until every school is safe.