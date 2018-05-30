Big Beat Dallas closing after 2 months open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - After just two months, Big Beat Dallas in Irving is closing it's doors.

In a now-deleted Facebook post to employees, Big Beat's owner shared this unexpected news saying,

"We have been advised by our attorneys that we should discontinue our business as a result of the inability to operate with any efficiency..."

He went on to blame parking problems, landlord interference, and other "material factors" for the closing.

If you never made it out to the Big Beat, it was a live music, restaurant and bar complex located at Toyota Music Factory!

For now, the beat will still go on at other venues located at the factory!