Texas DPS warns of hot car deaths, new app helps prevent them

Brace the heat this summer and protect the babies in the backseat.

"I do not want any of my children left in the car in this terrible heat," Dorcas Byrd, mother of five, said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety warns that with the rising temperatures, kids are at risk for heat strokes or death.

"Tragedy, the sadness that comes with something like that," Byrd said.

One parent in Arizona even created an app to prevent parents from leaving little ones behind. The Backseat app sounds an alarm once the vehicle slows to below 20 miles-per-hour.

"To help us protect something important, why not give it a try," Brittany Peavy, mother of one, said.

According to KidsandCars.org, nearly 40 U.S. children die after being left in hot cars every year. And some cars now come with alert technology.

But, parents and caregivers, do know, it is illegal in Texas to leave a child under seven in a car for more than five minutes without an adult.

"Before becoming a parent I had alot of judgments for parents on what they should and shouldn't do," Peavy said. "I realize now that things happen, your mind goes a million different miles per hour or so, not saying I understand how someone forgets their kid in the car, but I would never want to place any judgment on any parents because we're all doing the best we can.

The DPS offers some tips to parents. Never leave your child in the car, call 9-1-1 if you see a child alone in a car and always check the backseat before walking away.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that.