Santa Fe High School students return to class

SANTA FE - As Santa Fe High School students returned to campus for the first time since a lone gunman opened fire there. Students from other districts lined the highway in front of the high school with signs, banners and one important message for the students of santa fe: "You are not alone."

"Our drill team from Kingwood High School came down to just support them on their first day back," Kingwood High School student Kennedy Morgan said.

"I`ve grown up here my whole life," Alvin resident Kelsey Purcell said, "and I know the sense of family that we have in this community and it doesn`t matter if we`re from Alvin, Santa Fe or Pearland...we are one."

The May 18th massacre left 10 dead, 13 injured and nearby communities devastated.

There`s beefed up security at every campus in the santa fe district, now.

"You think that it would never happen to you or it would never happen to your school, but it is happening and it could happen to us," Kingwood High School teacher Andi Lewis said.

According to the district, no tests or final assignments the last week of school, just a real focus on the kids' emotional needs.

They`ll have crisis counselors on-hand for the duration and Wednesday, the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center will begin serving the community indefinitely from inside a local church.

Support is coming from all over. The University of Houston student government held a benefit concert and blood drive today. But, perhaps one poster outside the high school sums up best why so many are showing up for Santa Fe that reads, "Strong people stand up for themselves. But stronger people stand up for others."