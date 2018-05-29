Majic Mic: Best breakup songs of all time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmer temperatures are starting to roll in, and cuffing/snuggling season is coming to an end. So it makes sense to do a list of biggest break up songs, and trust me, there are a bunch!

Like ... Justin Timberlake`s classic Cry Me A River. TOUGH!

Another tough one is the Pop jam from 2011, Somebody That I Used To Know.

Of course some people have made a career from heartbreak like Mary J. Blige.

and Adele ...

Some of these break up songs are a little angry, like Alanis Morisette`s classic, You Oughtta Know. Yeah, she`s pretty upset.

Some songs are just completely brokenhearted...

Other break up jams show resilience...

Then there are those tunes where they are just going to let their lover go...

One thing for sure, there`s no shortage of break up or heartbreak songs. Well, actually the Blues is almost exclusively about breakups. Maybe we love them because it`s good therapy or maybe you just need a good cry?