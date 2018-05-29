Good cop: Dallas officer helps family after car wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police sergeant Don Boice was already at the scene of a fatal car accident this past Sunday morning when he heard a call for another wreck, this one involving a family of five with three children.

"My thoughts were just, 'Please, God, not another one tonight, and especially with kids involved," Boice said.

While the Dallas County Sheriff's Department was responsible for responding, Boice rushed over to help. He arrived to find an overturned car on the Commerce Street exit loop off I-35E South. A witness said the car appeared to be speeding when it made the turn. Bystanders had already removed the children, who were miraculously uninjured thanks to being in car seats. After making sure there were no serious injuries, Boice had to work on calming the kids, and especially the parents.

"The kids are gonna be okay," recalled Boice, "but to try to convince a mother who's just been through something like that, 'It's okay, I need to hold your baby, please trust me with your baby while you get treated out.'"

As a father of three himself, Boice had the perfect training for the situation.

"The best I can do is just kind of keep him, bounce him, sing to him the same songs I sang to my kids when they were that age."

So, lesson one: always have your kids in car seats! Lesson two: despite what the headlines too often say these days, most cops are good cops with good intentions.

"We're not just out there just to put people in jail, just to chase after people," says Boice. "All of us got in this job to help people."