Memorial Day Fun Facts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH-- Memorial day weekend a time where you get three days off to relax from your busy life, lay by the pool and have a cold one with friends, but what is the true meaning of memorial day?

We asked some folks to see how much they knew of the day we honor falling heroes.

Memorial day was originally called Decoration Day. Yes, back in 1865 schools for freed slaves in South Carolina would scatter flowers on the graves of union soldiers and decoration day became an annual tradition.

The first city to recognize memorial day was Waterloo, New York.

Memorial day is younger than we think. It did not get officially recognized until 1968 when then President LBJ signed the uniform holiday law.

So remember, when you are out having fun for memorial day, what the true meaning behind it is.