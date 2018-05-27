Venezuela releases American prisoner Joshua Holt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.--Joshua Holt the American who was held in Venezuela jail for two years is finally back on U.S. soil

"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude for you guys, for everything that you've done. For the support of my wife through those two years. They were very, very, very difficult two years." Joshua Holt said.

The 26-year-old traveled to Venezuela in 2016 to marry a woman he met online. Shortly after his arrival, he was arrested and held for two years without facing trial. Holt was accused by the government of stockpiling weapons. He and his wife Thamara Caleno arrived in Washington on Saturday and met with President Trump.

"You've been very brave. Actually you've been incredibly brave. We saw what was happening inside of that prison. So you really have been very, very brave." Trump said.

Holt's release was the result of diplomatic negotiations that began under Obama's administration. Following the meeting The White House released a statement thanking Venezuelan President for releasing Holt saying ,

"The United States thanks the Maduro regime for releasing the unjustly detained United States citizen, Joshua Holt, and his Venezuelan wife."

To this date 17 hostages have been released since Trump has taken office. We hope many more are still to come.