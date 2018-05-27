Teacher who stopped school shooter released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nobelsville, IN--“After hearing more and more of what happened it sounds like the adult saved a lot of people and I hope and pray that he`s okay and I`d love to shake his hand,” said Brian Dyar, a parent at the latest school involved shooting.

That adult is 29-year-old Jason Seaman, the Indiana science teacher credited with disarming a school shooter in Noblesville on Friday.

He's now out of the hospital after being shot three times in the abdomen, hip and forearm.

Witnesses say Seaman tackled the gunman and prevented mass casualties, allowing students to get out of the school safely.

"He started shooting at Mr. Seaman and everybody started screaming and freaking out and Mr. Seaman ran up and tackled him and secured him," said student Carter Sutherland.

And now the community would collectively like to give him a hero’s welcome home.

"I'm really grateful for him to be there because without him I'm not sure if all of us would have made it," said Sutherland.

Two other students were injured during the shooting, one female student, still in critical condition and another student who fractured his ankle.

Cops arrested a fellow student and now have him in custody.

A small reminder that teachers are everyday heroes that too often go unnoticed.