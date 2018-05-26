Why body cameras are good for us…and the cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Between Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams' wild ride on a scooter and Sherita Dixon-Cole's DWI arrest, defense attorneys have had quite a busy week in North Texas.

After her arrest in Ellis County, Dixon-Cole made up an elaborate story about how she was sexually assaulted by her arresting officer. The body camera determined...that was a lie.

"That officer was receiving death threats," said Mike Mata from the Dallas Police Association. "His good name was dragged through the mud."

Rape crisis advocates say false accusations like Dixon-Cole's not only derail the life of the officer involved, but they also re-enforce the culture that keeps actual victims from stepping forward.

"Any one false report does a lot of damage on all the hard work that's been to allow victims to come out of the victim-blaming, shaming game and tell their stories," said Wendy Hanna from Turning Point. "A lot of women are finally feeling empowered to come forward; that should not distract. This one false report should not detract from that."

As far as the cops, they're just thankful that the cameras were rolling. We can go back and forth on who's right or wrong, but the video never lies.

"Officers are out there doing the best job that they possibly can," said Mata. "There are bad officers, just like there are bad attorneys, and bad doctors, and nobody wants to get rid of those bad guys more than the good guys, the good officers."