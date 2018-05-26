Time to break out the mosquito repellent and get ready for the battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK -- It's that time of year again. Yep, you guessed right. Time to coat yourself in mosquito spray and get ready to swat for your life.

We're in the midst of Memorial Day Weekend, and you can bet those pesky blood suckers are patiently waiting for a feast of their own.

The city of Highland Park is keeping up their annual routine of spraying the area.

The ground spraying is expected be in the west area starting around 10 p.m. Friday night and last until 5 a.m. Saturday morning. However, the real question remains: Just how effective are those mass sprays?

Turns out, they only target adult mosquitoes, which means just a few days later when the babies are fully grown, the problem starts all over again.

Not to mention the fact that sometimes these insecticides can harm other animals and insects, like bees, and we all know they make the world go round.

So here are some tips on how you can try to avoid getting covered in itchy mosquito bites:

Dress in light loose-fitting clothing,

Drain any standing water,

Swat at the little buggers, they get the message and will tend to steer clear.

And if all else fails, just move that cookout indoors.