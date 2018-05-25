Remember the Heroes: PFC Steven Tucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- PFC Steven Tucker always put his mind, heart, and soul into everything he did.

"He was an amazing kid, if anyone was ever an old soul he was kinda one. His friends in high school kinda referred to him as the voice of reason," said Steven's Dad, Charlie Tucker. "He was just an all around great kid."

"Around Thanksgiving of his senior year [of high school], his mom and I had been trying to get him lined up in some direction for college... and around Thanksgiving he announced he wasn't planning on going to college right after high school. He had been inspired by a couple of different things , but he was planning on joining the army."

"Not only did he want to join the Army he wanted to be an Airborne Ranger. He pursued that path when he joined."

Then came the day everything changed. Tucker remembers it like this:

"Kinda classic like how you see in the movies. His mom and I were divorced at that time, and so two chaplains went to her house and two chaplains came to my house, and informed us that, that morning in Afghanistan (it was a Saturday morning, May the 21st, 2005) he had been killed while they were fighting with some Taliban rebels."

We asked Tucker if there was anything he would like to tell his son today. He responded with this:

"How proud we are of his sacrifice. We miss him obviously in many ways he is still around. It's been 13 years, he would have been 33 right now."

And because of the timing of his son's death Memorial Day means a lot more to Charlie.

"I was in the military and my two older sons were also in the military so we are aware of the true meaning of Memorial Day but when it becomes personal that's obviously adds to it."

On his free time, Tucker is in involved in the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which offers compassionate care to those who have lost a loved one in the military.

Thank you for your service, PFC Steven Tucker.