Can’t afford a security system? This free app turns your old phone into one!

DALLAS-- Word on the street is that people in Dallas are using a free app to secure their homes!

Alfred uses the camera on your old smart phone and turns it into a security system.

Justin DeLord uses the app. He works in Deep Ellum and lives in a home that's been broken into before. "I`ve been wanting to spring for a Ring doorbell," he says.

You can record with it, and you can quickly share videos to Nextdoor or community watch Facebook groups. "I have a talk back mic, so if someone intrudes, I can say hey, get out of my house," says DeLord.

He also uses the app to troll his dog. Can you blame him?! People in Dallas sure do love their pets.