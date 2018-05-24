Report: Lupe Valdez, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, owes $12,000 in property taxes

Lupe Valdez, who just this week secured the Democratic nomination for Texas governor, owes more than $12,000 in property taxes, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff, owes money on seven properties in two counties, according to the Chronicle. The paper also reported that she has several omissions on an official financial-disclosure report, which fails to list a Dallas property that she owns and gives incorrect names for two companies.

Valdez’s campaign told the Chronicle that she is paying the taxes off in installments and has “an agreement with the counties” to pay off the money owed “in the coming months.” Valdez has reportedly been paying off the taxes with incremental monthly payments ranging from $100 to $500.

Campaign spokesman Juan Dominguez also blamed incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who Valdez will face in November’s election, for high property taxes in the state.

“Under Greg Abbott’s failed leadership, property taxes are unpredictable and burdensome for Texans everywhere, including Sheriff Lupe Valdez,” Dominguez said, according to the Chronicle.

by Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune