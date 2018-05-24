Kidd’s Kids family surprised with Teen Trip to Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past few weeks, we've been introducing you to some incredible teens who are part of Kidd`s Kids. And in just a few days, they'll be heading to Disney World for a trip of a lifetime!

The Rodriguez Family was in for a big surprise a few weeks ago when Kidd's Kids announced the teens going on their all expenses paid trip to Disney!

"We were having breakfast and we just figured it was a nice social to be able to meet other families and just share our stories," Michael's dad said. "So it was a nice surprise.”

Fourteen-year-old Michael, a Leukemia survivor, is pretty pumped to ride the roller coasters, but Michael's mom, April, is looking forward to simply being worry-free on the trip.

"We don't have to worry about money," she said. "It's a big weight lifted off and it's something we had always wanted to do with them, but you know life and jobs, so to be given this opportunity, it a total blessing," she said.

“It's a different journey for us as a family," Michael's dad said. "It's something we have always prayed for, for the the kids that we would be able to do. And now, today, thanks to Kidd Kraddick and Kidd's Kids, it's going to happen.”

Michael is a man of few words, but there is no doubt he is thankful for both this trip and to be officially in remission. “Very exciting," Michael said. "I've had my ups and downs, but I got through it.”

Morning Dose will be headed to Disney with the teens. Our own Shane Allen will be bringing you the teens' stories as they explore Disney! To get involved or learn more visit kiddskids.com.

