Fort Worth PD & Star Wars-Bobba Fett join forces in new recruitment video

FORT WORTH- Boba Fett, one of the most feared bounty hunters in Star Wars galaxy is taking over Fort Worth.

Okay, well, not entirely just the police recruitment campaign for the departments Code Blue program.

The video which has over 26 thousand views and counting, encourages residents to sign up with the department and help them be the eyes and ears of their neighborhood.

This is not the first time Fort Worth PD has used this kind of tactic to recruit people to join. Last year, Chewbacca made a cameo on their recruitment video as he gave a warm welcome to the rookies.

The recruitment video ends with Bobba Fett giving support to the officers and residents as they leave the room. The Fort Worth Police Department is one force you don't want to mess with.