Escaped Dallas County inmate caught, arrested

DALLAS COUNTY – Escaped Dallas County inmate Justin Gonzalez is back behind bars.

Gonzalez was handcuffed to another inmate Monday as he was being taken from Garland to the Dallas County Jail. Gonzalez slipped out of his handcuffs, escaped out of the back of a transport van, and fled on foot.

Dallas police say investigators interviewing family, friends, and associates were able to get information on a car Gonzalez may have been using, then found the car Wednesday at an apartment complex on Audelia Road in Dallas. Police watched the car, then arrested Gonzalez when he showed up. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dallas County Jail.

He is charged with Escape While Arrested and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, with each charge carrying a $50,000 bond.

Escapee Justin Gonzalez who fled from transporting officers on Monday in Garland was arrested last night at 12920 Audelia near Walnut St. in Dallas. He was taken into custody without incident and is now in the Dallas Co. Jail. pic.twitter.com/xJaixu0Rm9 — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) May 24, 2018