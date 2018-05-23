WATCH: Tomi Lahren is hit with full glass of water at Minneapolis bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minneapolis MN-- Brunch wasn't exactly a "walk in the park" for Tomi Lahren as she sat with her parents in a Minneapolis bar over the weekend. It was, however, more like a walk in a "water park"!

The conservative Fox News contributor was served more than just food as a woman threw a full glass of water at Tomi.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

This past weekend in Minnesota for a live performance/brunch, somebody threw a drink at Tomi Lahren pic.twitter.com/RFWeDcQRAx — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) May 23, 2018

So, Lahren spoke out on Fox And Friends, letting the world know it's practically water under the bridge.

"This was something that was embarrassing for me and embarrassing for my family. At the end of the day, I am a person, too. I do get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else but I'm tough; my family's tough. We can handle it," Lahren said on the show.

Though she says it wasn't provoked, the internet is having a "field day" talking about the incident.

Throwing a drink on Tomi Lahren is a waste of good booze. Glad it was water. — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) May 23, 2018

But some people, aren't laughing as hard. In fact, President Trump jumped to the TV host's defense.

"Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman," Trump said in a tweet.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Even some of Lahren's biggest opposition say the move wasn't cool. For instance, Kathy Griffin tweeted "the first amendment is a beautiful thing-- use it."

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

But, could this tweet be a timely clever clap back to Lahren's last tweet attacking Griffin in 2017, calling the comedian an a-hole? That's not exactly clear.

Either way, it's not always a good idea to fight fire with fire; or water either for that matter!