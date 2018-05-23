Trial begins for former Southlake nurse accused of drugging, sexually assaulting patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - The trial begins for a former nurse accused of drugging, then sexually assaulting a sleeping patient at Methodist Southlake Hospital.

The alleged incident happened back in 2017. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, suspect Hoa Cam Huyen, who goes by 'Kevin,' is accused of injecting Benadryl into the IV of a woman who had just had hip replacement surgery.

The medication made her sleep, but she says she remembers waking up three times to find the nurse sexually assaulting her. Huyen

huyen has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to continue until next week.