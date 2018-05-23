Milwaukee police release body-cam footage after incident with NBA player Sterling Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, WI-- Police brutality seems to be a nasty little trend that isn't going away.

The conversation heightened after body-cam footage has been released from an incident involving Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Sterling Brown.

It all started over a handicapped parking spot.

In January, Brown was approached at a Walgreen's parking lot for parking illegally.

Police initially said he was combative. So, they used a taser on him for resisting arrest.

The video doesn't exactly back up their claims.

So now, Milwaukee's top cop is apologizing for the actions of several of his officers.

"Our department conducted an investigation into the incident which revealed members acted inappropriately. And those members were recently disciplined. Criminal charges against Mr. Brown were not pursued. I'm sorry this incident escalated to this level," Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

This case is one that is definitely raising a lot of eyebrows. The mayor has even said he has concerns.

"This type of behavior, whether it's toward a professional athlete or any other citizen, has no place in our city," Milwaukee Mayor Mayor Barrett.

In the meantime, Brown has hired an attorney for a potential civil rights fight.