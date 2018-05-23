TxDot battles El Fenix over trademark slogan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you're from Texas, know someone from the state, or at least heard of the place, you've probably become familiar with the phrase, "Don't mess with Texas."

Whether it be on a shirt, poster, or a sign telling you how much you'll be fined if you chose to litter, the phrase has been ingrained in everyone's head.

So it should be no surprise that when, an El Fenix restaurant , the country's oldest Tex-Mex food chain, decided to put up a huge sign saying "Don't mess with Tex-Mex," there were going to be issues.

You can see the big bright blue sign right outside of the Woodall Rodgers location.

The original slogan that was coined over 30 years ago by the Texas Department of Transportation, was aimed to help raise awareness about the effects of littering.

Now TxDot is claiming El Fenix's new phrase is a form of appropriation and taking away from the value of their trademark.

This battle has just started brewing, but this isn't the only Texas based company accused of being a brand bandit.

Recently the mega convenient store chain, Buc-ee's won a lawsuit after battling with barbecue hot spot 'Choke Canyon.' The store said the restaurants alligator logo resembled their beaver logo too much.

A Buc-ee's representative says there were over 10 similarities between the two, and the jury agreed.

We think it's safe to say, when it comes to anything Texas related, you better tread lightly.