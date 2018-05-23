Arlington Police searching for suspect who attempted kidnapping 9-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNEDALE, TX -- Arlington Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old in the 5200 block of Glen Meadow Drive in Arlington.

Police say the child is a student at R. F. Patterson Elementary School. She had just been dropped off at a bus stop and was on her way home Tuesday afternoon when a man in dark clothing walked up from behind and grabbed her.

"The reason why we believe there's a lot of validity to this is that she actually turned around to try to get away and scratched the suspect. So we were able to recover some DNA from her fingernails," Lt. Christopher Cook from the Arlington Police Department said.

She eventually was able to get free and ran home.

Lt. Cook said they are sending that DNA to a lab to get tested, and if the suspect has ever been to prison, they'll get a match.

The attempted kidnapper is being described as a Hispanic male, around 30-years old, 5'8" to 5'10" and weighing 160 to 170 pounds.

Child victim of yesterday’s attempted abduction & sketch artist came up with this possible suspect composite Anyone with info is asked to contact Detective Gildon at 817.459.5691 or Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/9ebtbS8SYE. More info about the case: https://t.co/rnlQ1Ptt6P pic.twitter.com/kPTwcOPKfz — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 23, 2018