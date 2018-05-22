Woman smiles in DUI arrest mugshot after fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida woman arrested on DUI charges after a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman was pictured smiling in her mugshot, according to the Ocala Star-Banner.

Angenette Marie Welk, 44, was driving on U.S. 27 when she struck Sandra Clarkston’s car from behind on May 10.

The impact caused Clarkston’s car to slam into the back of a tractor-trailer. Clarkston’s 18-year-old daughter, Shiyanne Kroll, was also in the vehicle.

Welk’s blood alcohol content was 0.172 percent, which is more than twice the state’s limit of 0.08 percent.

She was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, given a $10,000 bond and released from jail.

Clarkston, who was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, died on May 14.

Welk was re-arrested on Saturday after her charges were upgraded to DUI manslaughter. She didn’t smile when the new mugshot was taken.