Pothole of the Day: It’s a tire-eater!

Today's pothole is a tire-eater and it's in a place where you don't have a chance to swerve and miss it.

It's on the I-35E southbound service road just past Woodall Rodgers.

James Loku knows all about the potholes in North Texas.

"It almost becomes a nagging drive through, driving through all those potholes," he said.

Yeah, well, this one's more than nagging.

If you hit that sharp edge just right you'll be shopping for a new tire.

James has a message for the city of Dallas.

"Fix the damn potholes!"

