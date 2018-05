Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Family and friends looking for justice as they mourn the death of a young man who killed in a hit and run.

Dallas police say 25-year-old Ian Brooks was driving his motorcycle early Saturday morning when he was struck from behind by a vehicle in on Highway 75 in North Dallas.

Brooks was a well-known and loved bartender in Deep Ellum. Police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

If you have any information, contact Dallas Police.