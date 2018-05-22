Morning Hope: McKinney shop features items from artists getting themselves out of poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKINNEY - A North Texas couple is utilizing the talents of artists from more than 40 developing countries to help fight poverty around the world.

Kate and Andrew Jones have the Fair & Square Imports shop in downtown McKinney, where everything is handmade by artisans from around the world who are trying to help themselves out of poverty.

"You know, one of the things that we like to dispel is, you know, it's a partnership with the artisans. They benefit every time we sell something. We don't see this as charity. It's a way of empowering people with dignity and respect."

All products are Fair Trade products, which means the people making them are receiving livable wages for their work. There is no child labor, and the products are made under good working conditions and respect for the environment. Kate and Andrew even travel the world to meet some of the artisans in person -- so you can rest knowing you contributed to a great cause.

Fair & Square Imports even features Fair Trade items made right here in DFW! You can shop in person at their store or online at fairandsquareimports.com.

Remember, for every purchase you make, a fair wage is provided to the artisan.