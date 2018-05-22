Juarez indicted in killing of Dallas officer, will face death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Five indictments for Armando Juarez related to last month's shooting incident that killed a police officer and injured two others have been announced by a grand jury on Tuesday. The death penalty will be sought when the case goes to trial.

"I am so pleased with my office, the staff who has worked so tirelessly in pursuing justice on behalf of this family, on behalf of the recovering officers in this case, and also on behalf of the citizens of Dallas County," said District Attorney Faith Johnson at a news conference.

Juarez is charged with shooting police officers Rogelio Santander and Crystal Almeida and a loss-prevention officer, Scott Painter, at a North Dallas Home Depot store following a suspected shoplifting attempt on April 24. Juarez was able to flee the scene but was caught later that night after leading police on a car chase. Santander died the following day.

The indictments are one count of capital murder, one count of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. Johnson would not provide further details for fear of tainting potential jurors, though she said it could be a year or two before the case goes to trial. Until then, her office will be patiently preparing.

"Let me assure you that we will be ready when it is time to try this case."