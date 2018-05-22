14-foot Burmese python loose in Indiana city, police warn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a large python on the loose in Beech Grove, Indiana.
The snake is a Burmese python said to be 14 feet long, according to WXIN. The animal is a pet, but it's not yet clear how it slithered out of its owner's home.
"She's not a monster. Just don't try to touch her, corral her," the snake's visibly worried owner told WTHR. "If you see her, call police. Put a box over her and call police."
Police say the snake may be in the area of 400 block of Byland Drive.
News of the reptile's escape spread quickly on Twitter:
Anyone who sees the python is asked to leave it alone and dial 911.
