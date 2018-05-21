UT Southwestern evacuates after receiving letter of shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The UT Southwestern campus started the week with a bit of a scare after a threat was made.

Around 11 am Monday, word got out the "E" building on the south campus was being evacuated.

UT Southwestern confirmed they received a letter threatening a shooting in a statement. That's when they told students and staff to leave.

Luckily, there was no shooting.

The school later announced on Facebook, "we have received the 'all clear' message from university police. We ask the campus to continue to be aware of surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to the university police."