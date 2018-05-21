Inmate escapes from van during transport to Dallas County Jail

DALLAS – Police are searching for an inmate that escaped while being transported Monday morning.

Inmate Justin Gonzalez, 25, escaped from a Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies van while being transported from Garland City Jail to the Dallas County Jail.

Breaking News: Escape – Inmate was being transferred from Garland Jail in route to Dallas County when he jumped out of van and fled. Justin Gonzalez (H/M 3/12/93) was wearing yellow/green vest – blue jeans and barefoot. Any information contact Sheriff's Department 214-749-8641 pic.twitter.com/8I2AuoHaXe — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) May 21, 2018

The escape happened at WB Shiloh near Forest Lane. Gonzalez was able to slip out of his handcuffs and get the rear door of the van opened. He jump out of the van and ran.

Gonzalez was being transported to the jail an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge out of Garland. He’s previously been arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon and several drug related charges.

He was last seen wearing a yellow/green vest, blue jeans and barefoot.

The public is advised to not try to apprehend him, but contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department with any information.