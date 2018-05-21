Hold the salt: more and more New York chefs taking salt shakers off the table

NEW YORK, NY — Apparently, fancy restaurants, in New York especially, are taking salt shakers off the table.

According to a Bloomberg report, top chefs say there are several good reasons behind the move.

First of all, they say the shakers usually held cheap salt. Iodized salt is what is most commonly used. That’s the kind you probably have in your cabinet. It only cost about one dollar a pound at supermarkets, and the cooks say it adds a harsh taste of “saline” to the fancy foods that it’s supposed to accent.

That kind of goes along with the next reason – which is that chefs just want to be in control what their foods taste like! Basically, you’re manipulating their masterpiece when you add table salt!

Then, chefs say it just makes the table crowded. With all your fancy dinnerware, there’s just no room for salt and pepper.

The last reason, is simple the shakers just aren’t cute enough. Some restaurants have opted for the grinders instead. But, some say even those don’t always go with the restaurant’s aesthetics.

The cooks are making it clear, not even #SaltBae can keep the shakers on the tables!