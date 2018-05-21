Bidi, bidi, baby bump: Dallas artist announces pregnancy while celebrating her husbands mural of Selena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- From creating art to creating life, gifted couple Jeremy Biggers and Sam Lao can do it all!

You might have noticed a new huge mural of Selena in Oak Cliff. Well, it all started with a man and his dream!

"I've been wanting to do this piece forever. I've always had the idea to give back to this community and we finally got some one that was willing to give us a wall to use," Jeremy Biggers said.

He did it for free and says it was totally worth it!

"My Instagram blows up everyday with people tagging me for taking pictures with it. There's people driving up from everywhere to take pictures with it. So, it's been really nice to see that what I intended for the community to have that they've actually responded in that way," he said.

He also did it with his wife, Sam Lao, by his side. But she's not just there to help. She's got a career of her own.

Lao is a local rapper and singer, and now, also a mom to be! In a new music video the couple revealed that they are expecting!

"We knew we wanted to do something special and something big and sort of grandiose and due to our unique abilities that we happen to share and happen to work together with, it just seemed like a natural progression to combine those together and make something really beautiful," Lao said.

This isn't the couple's first project together and this definitely won't be the last you hear from them!

"I will not stop making music just because I'm pregnant. It's not the end of the world. It's simply a new beginning and a new chapter and more stuff for me to write about," Lao said.