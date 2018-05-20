Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams disputes public intoxication arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO--The NFL season hasn't even started, but one Dallas Cowboys player is already finding himself in trouble.

Cowboys Wide Receiver Terrance Williams was arrested Saturday by Frisco police for public intoxication. According to police, he crashed his car into a light pole and left the scene of an accident.

Williams on the other hand, issued a statement about the incident that is very different from the police report. He said "The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him.....The police officer, who I have met in the past in the neighborhood, saw me on the scooter and arrested me without performing any sobriety tests."

Cops were able to determined the 2017 blue Lamborghini belonged to Williams after he left his cell phone an other things inside the car. Terrance was released on a $369 bond Saturday afternoon. Cowboys officials say they are aware of the incident and will continue to collect more information. And to think he was just promoting taking a Lyft on his Twitter account.