Byron Nelson’s new home gets great reviews–including from Nelson’s widow

DALLAS -- Despite a rainstorm that delayed Sunday's final round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament for four hours, Trinity Forest Golf Club has received a resounding thumbs-up from the PGA Tour after a lot of uncertainty about the new, unique course coming into the week.

Among the fans: Byron Nelson's widow.

"It's just beautiful out here; all the wildflowers. It's just so pretty," says Peggy Nelson, a fixture at the final rounds of the tournament named after her late husband. "Everything I've seen and everything I've heard from the players and caddies, they're like, 'This is really cool.'"

That good word of mouth is critical after only five of the top-22 players in the current World Golf Ranking were willing to try out the links-style course. Peggy doesn't think it would have been an issue for Byron.

"He would have loved this course. He would look out there and say, 'I can see birdies. Birdies are comin'!'"

Hopefully some more big names will come next year!