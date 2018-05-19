Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR CASTLE-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing for the first time as husband and wife rode in a carriage past adoring crowds.

They made their way to the queen's reception in St. George's Hall where their 600 guests will enjoy this non-traditional lemon curd and elderflower cake designed by friend of the bride Claire Ptak

Also breaking with tradition, a historic moment, Meghan Markle making most of the walk down the aisle alone.

The American actress now has a new title Duchess of Sussex.

A celebrity who's who witnessed the nuptials, including the Beckhams and the Clooneys.

Thousands of others lined the streets to wish the couple well.

More than 250 members of the armed forces also line the chapel to escort prince harry and Meghan's carriage.

Also taking an important role?

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George who were part of their new aunt's wedding party.