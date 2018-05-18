Remember the Heroes: Hyter Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Hyter family of Oak Cliff is a family of resilience and full of life experiences.

"I have more than eight relatives that have served in the military all the way back from WWI, Pearl Harbor, to the recent Iraqi Freedom," said Sharnette Hyter.

Her dad, who was in the Unites States Army was her biggest inspiration.

"My dad was a true veteran and he loved the Army and it inspired me to write a song about him and its was called Military Man."

"I'm just so excited about my family military's lineage and I like to just say I'm proud to have some many uncles, and my father to stand and fight for the country and just enlist," she said. "If you see a veteran or if you see one that has served that you at least say thank you to them. Give them a hug, give them a smile and let them know that you appreciate their service that they gave."

There's no doubt, the Hyter family is full of true heroes. Thank you for your service.