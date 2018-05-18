Police arrest man for fires at Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH–Police have arrested a man accused of starting fires in Hulen Mall.

The first two incidents happened Friday, May 11. Cops say a man lit two Molotov cocktails in the mall, one in Dillard’s and one in Sears. Mall security and other employees put out the small fires.

Investigators released photos of the man in hopes that someone could identify him.

A week later, Friday, May 18, police were again called to the mall and there was a reported evacuation. A man was arrested at the scene.

So far police have not released the man’s name.