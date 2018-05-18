Cowboys coach only wants ketchup pouring geniuses on his team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Ketchup or Catsup? Well, its not how you say it, its about how to get it out of the bottle.

That's according to new Dallas Cowboys offensive line Coach Paul Alexander who says the way his o-linemen get this condiment out of the bottle tells him all he needs to know about his players.

You see, Alexander wrote a book back in 2011 where he explains that players should hit the etched "57" on a glass Heinz bottle to achieve free flowing ketchup. Even the plastic bottles have a perfectly placed number according to Alexander.

Noting that when he see's a large football player turn a bottle of ketchup upside down and pound at its heel with limited success, he makes a mental note, "He must either play defensive line, or if he plays offensive line, he can't play for me.'"

Hey, they say not to judge a book by it's cover, but they never said anything about a ketchup bottle.