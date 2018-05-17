UPDATE: Ponder murder-suicide victim speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONDER -- "I don't have my babies. You guys know they were my everything, my purpose to breathe," said Amanda Simpson, survivor of the Ponder murder-suicide.

Hours after she survived her ex-husbands killing spree that left her three children and her boyfriend dead, Amanda Simpson broke her silence on Facebook live while holding a picture of her beloved children, Odin Painter, 8; Caydence, 6; and Drake, 4.

"Got this by me all the time. Think about them don't think about me I'm okay," Simpson said

The shooter was identified as 39-year-old Justin Painter, of Fort Worth.

What triggered the shooting? According to Simpson, her ex couldn't accept that she and her new boyfriend, Seth Richardson, were going to start a new life together.

"I told Justin that I couldn't. He's been trying to get back together and I told him I couldn't. He didn't like it. He didn't like it."

A small vigil was held last night at a gazebo near the family's home, where a small collection of flowers and stuffed animals began to show up around wooden crosses.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Denton County Sheriff's Office and Ponder Police.