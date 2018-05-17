Travel Fix: Drew Binsky shares his best packing tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It's a lot of people's least favorite part of traveling: packing!

Drew Binsky travels so much, he can definitely give you a few pointers to help you plan your next trip.

He says being a creature of habit can be really beneficial!

"I never check a bag. I always carry-on. I have two backpacks. One is a 40 liter Osprey backpack and the other one is a smaller size. Thule is the brand and it's a Swedish company and I wear that one in the front and it has all my electronics, my passport, my valuable items in my small bag and on my backpack on the back, (it) has all my clothes," Drew said.

He also says keeping the personal stuff close-to-heart can also keep you safe.

"If I ever get mugged or robbed, I'll just throw my big backpack at the guy and I'll run away with my small bag which has all my valuables," he said.

You can't always control what happens but you can control what's in your bag.

"When I pack, I don't roll my clothes. I fold them. I travel very light. I have four pairs of underwear and four pairs of socks. Granted, those are top of the line. You can reuse them. You can sweat in them. They're smell-proof. You can re-wear them as many times as you want. They're like made for outdoor hiking and camping," Drew said.

Maybe you aren't as much of a minimalist as Drew, and that's okay. But, he says, doing it his way can be worth it.

"You should pack half the clothes and twice the money. Honestly, that's kind of a good saying to go by. You're never going to remember what you wore on that day but you're going to remember what experiences that you did," he said.

Plus, fewer clothes on the way there means more room for souvenirs on the way back!

