Royal Drama-Meghan Markle’s dad will not attend wedding with Prince Harry

WINDSOR, England--White roses, horse-drawn carriages, and the British Military? It's going to be one heck of a royal wedding!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to say 'I do' Saturday as military officers rehearse for the much-anticipated wedding, but it wouldn't be a royal wedding without some family drama!

Just this week, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, was set to walk his little girl down the aisle, then he wasn't, then he was again, and now it's finally official: he won't be attending. Meghan confirmed as much Thursday.

She issued a statement saying " Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you Saturday."

So now the big question becomes, who will be walking Meghan down the aisle?

Sources say her mother Doria Ragland will be taking his place.

The American actress and Prince Harry met in 2016 on a blind date and hit it off immediately. In November of last year, the lovebirds got engaged. The two will marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. If you want to catch any of the action stateside, you're going to have to get up early. Meghan is scheduled to walk down the aisle at six in the morning, Central Daylight Time.