Oklahoma woman killed by pack of mixed dachshunds

ARDMORE, Okla. – Police in Ardmore, Oklahoma are investigating after a woman was mauled to death by a pack of mixed dachshunds.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was near her home on May 7th when a pack of seven dogs attacked her, KXII-TV reports. She later died at the hospital.

As first responders on the scene tried to help the woman, one of the dogs turned on them.

“Unfortunately, yes. We had to shoot one dog,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KFOR. “It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog.”

The dogs were all dachshund mixes, according to Ardmore Animal Shelter’s euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie. Six of the dogs are believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mixes, and one of the dogs was a standard dachshund border collie mix. The dogs ranged in age from 1 to 3 years old.

Dinwiddie told KXII-TV the dogs were infested with fleas and ticks but didn’t appear to have any other health issues.

Neighbors say dogs running loose in the area are a common occurrence. Bryant told KFOR that in the county area, there is no leash law or a rule on how many dogs a person can have.

As far as charges go, Bryant said the investigation is ongoing and the district attorney has been contacted.