Man arrested in Dallas transgender woman’s murder case

DALLAS--Police have made an arrest in the death of a transgender woman.

Carla Pavon was found dead in her apartment near 635 and Preston last week.

On Thursday, police announced 24-year-old Jimmy Eugene Johnson III has been arrested in Walker County near Huntsville. Dallas investigators went there to talk to Johnson.

"During the interview, it was revealed that property was stolen from the victim during the commission of the murder offense," Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said. "The property was recovered from the suspect's vehicle during his arrest."

Investigators don't think Pavon was targeted for being a transgender woman.