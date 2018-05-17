Dallas Animal Services officer arrested for animal cruelty

DALLAS – A Dallas Animal Services officer is charged with animal cruelty after causing the death of a kitten he was supposed to be caring for.

Officer Eric Pogue was charged May 16 with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Investigators say Pogue was bitten April 25 by a four-week-old kitten he was supposed to be taking in; Pogue reacted to the bite by throwing the kitten to the floor, causing severe trauma and leaving the animal unresponsive.

DAS notified Dallas Police and Animal Cruelty Investigators at the SPCA of Texas to launch an investigation as Pogue was placed on administrative leave.

The City released a statement about the incident, which says, in part:

“Dallas Animal Services strives to provide quality service to all residents of Dallas and humane care for the approximately 32,000 animals that enter our facility each year. Cruelty of any type is not tolerated.”