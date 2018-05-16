Study: Bad sleep could hurt your mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honestly, it's hard enough for any of us to get a good night's sleep.

Unfortunately, a new study says not getting good sleep can take a serious toll on your mental health.

The study in "The Lancet Psychiatry" found people who sleep less at night and more in the daytime are more likely to have symptoms of bipolar disorder or major depression.

They were also found to have slower reaction times.

Now it's not clear whether the sleep problems cause the mental health issues--or maybe it's the other way around.

But even if you usually sleep at night, the study found you might not be getting good sleep.

That's because of the artificial light in cities that can disrupt your sleep cycles.

And many of us don'* get enough sunlight, which can also confuse your system.

The researchers say the best things you can do to get better sleep are: