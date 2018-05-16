Southwest Airlines completes inspections on 35,00 engine fan blades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southwest Airlines might finally be flying into some good news since last month's fatal engine failure killing one person.

According to CEO Gary C. Kelly, they've completed an inspection on 35,000 engine fan blades.

Southwest also says the fan blades showed no signs of cracks which was the blame for flight 1380's turbulent experience.

The airplane's engine blew out while traveling from New York to Dallas. Some of the debris from the exploded engine broke a window killing passenger, Jennifer Riordan.