Ruff Life: Handsome Hank needs a home!

DALLAS- Hank’s a dog who can always bounce back after he takes a hit.

"We got him out of the shelter where he came in from injuries from being hit by a car," said Amanda Peterson from Dallas Pets Alive!. "We were able to get Hank the surgery that he needed on his hips, so that he would be able to heal and eventually walk normally again."

Now that he’s doing better, nothing can hold him back!

"He gets around great and he walks well on a leash, he gets along great with other dogs," Peterson said.

We hear he’s cool with the cats too!

If you’re a fan of good manners, Hank’s been known to be quite the gentleman!

"He’s the perfect house guest," Peterson said. "He doesn’t jump on people, he knows not to get on the furniture when he’s not supposed to, he's crate trained, and is house trained."

So, what are you waiting for?! Bring Hank home!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.