NES Classic Edition returning to stores in June

It’s back!

The NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are returning to stores on June 29, Nintendo of America announced this week.

According to Nintendo:

“The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

“Just plug the NES Classic Edition into your TV, pick up that gray controller, and rediscover the joy of NES games.”

The system comes with 30 pre-installed games, one classic NES controller, an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

For a full list of the games and more information on the NES, click here.