Dallas Police Department host memorial to honor officers

DALLAS -- Wednesday the Dallas Police Department marked the 2018 Police Memorial Day by paying their respects to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event was packed and the mood was solemn as former and current officers along with their families and friends sat with heavy hearts watching the Dallas Police Choir.

The ceremony included the "Roll Call of Honor," a fly over by the Dallas Police helicopter, and a three volley salute.

"It was time not to just honor the fallen, but to honor all police officers who continue to do the job everyday," Michael Mata, President of Dallas Police Association, said.

The family of recently fallen officer Rogelio Santander was also in attendance.

Just two years ago the city was shaken when 5 officers were killed while patrolling a march downtown. For one victim's father, the pain still lingers.

"It's still tough,"Rick Zamarripa, father of fallen officer, said. "It brings back memories of what happened. You just can't forget."

As for the Dallas Police Department, they just want to provide the families with some much needed comfort and support.

"They will always be apart of this police family, and their families will always apart of this family," Mata said.

A beautiful remembrance for duty well served.